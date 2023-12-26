Pedestrian hit by car on Madison’s south side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car in Madison Monday night.

According to the Madison Police department they, and the Madison Fire Department responded to the 1100 block of West Badger Road to find that a car hit a pedestrian. The individual was taken to the hospital facing serious injuries. It is not clear if they are life-threatening or not.

MPD says this happened just before 8:45 p.m. Monday night.

They add that the vehicle involved in the incident did stay on scene to cooperate with investigators, who still consider this an active investigation, according to police.

We will update this story as soon as more information is released.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.