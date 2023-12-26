Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no one wins on Christmas

No one matched all six numbers drawn to win the Powerball jackpot for Christmas, so the grand prize rose to $685 million.
By Gray News Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one matched all six numbers drawn to win the Powerball jackpot for Christmas, so the grand prize rose to $685 million.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot this year to reach more than half a billion dollars, according to a lottery news release. Its cash value is $344.7 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. It last happened 10 years ago when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

While no one won the grand prize this Christmas, five tickets matched five numbers to win at least $1 million. They were sold in California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Georgia.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the news release.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect

Latest News

No one matched all six numbers drawn to win the Powerball jackpot for Christmas, so the grand...
Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no one wins on Christmas
According to the logistics company Happy Returns, more than 80% of merchants are now charging...
More retailers charging fees for holiday returns
Macy’s, Abercrombie, J.Crew, and H&M have all added shipping fees for mail-in returns.
More retailers charging fees for holiday returns
Christmas tree recycling
Madison Christmas Tree curbside collection starts next week
City of Madison Streets Division crews will pick up trees starting Jan. 2, 2024, and a second...
Madison Christmas Tree curbside collection starts next week