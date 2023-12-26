Powerball jackpot climbs to $685 million after no one wins on Christmas

(Gray News) - No one matched all six numbers drawn to win the Powerball jackpot for Christmas, so the grand prize rose to $685 million.

The numbers drawn were 5, 12, 20, 24, 29 and 4.

This is the fourth Powerball jackpot this year to reach more than half a billion dollars, according to a lottery news release. Its cash value is $344.7 million, if the winner opts for a lump-sum payment.

Only three Powerball jackpots have been won on Christmas, according to the news release. It last happened 10 years ago when a player in Missouri won a $71.5 million jackpot.

While no one won the grand prize this Christmas, five tickets matched five numbers to win at least $1 million. They were sold in California, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Colorado and Georgia.

The last Powerball jackpot was won on Oct. 11 when a player in California took home $1.765 billion. Since then, there have been 32 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner, according to the news release.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

Lottery tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

