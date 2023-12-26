The sun finally returns tomorrow!

Partly cloudy & mild Wednesday

Scattered rain/snow showers Thursday

Getting cooler by New Years

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Southern Wisconsin has been stuck under overcast skies for almost a week, and we’ll finally see some sunshine returning this week!

Temperatures will remain above average through the 7-day, as has been the trend for the majority of the season so far. However, we will be watching for a quick hit of cooler air to arrive early next week, likely on New Year’s. This air will be cooler than what we’ve grown used to, but it won’t be anything drastic. We’ll see highs dropping from the 40s only to the lower 30s.

What’s Coming Up...

Skies wil be mostly to partly cloudy overnight, with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s.

We will see some sunshine on Wednesday, but I wouldn’t expect the entire day to be completely sunny. Some clouds will still linger (especially north) so we’ll call Wednesday partly cloudy for the region. Highs will be near 40° in most spots, with light northeasterly winds.

A persistent low-pressure system has been swirling to our south for the past few days, and as it moves farther east, the outer edge of it could bring some rain and snow showers to the region on Thursday. What type of precip you see will depend on temperatures, but the general impact looks to be low.

Looking Ahead...

More sunshine will make an appearance on Friday and Saturday with highs around 40°. The cooler air looks to start moving in on Sunday, with highs in the low to mid-30s likely. This will still be a few degrees above average for this time of year!

New Year’s Eve night looks quiet but cool, with temperatures falling through the 20s through the night. New Year’s Day looks mostly sunny and somewhat cool, with highs in the mid-30s.

