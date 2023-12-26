Sun Prairie restaurant distributes free Ghanaian meals on Christmas

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. (WMTV) - Restaurant owners in Sun Prairie are spending their Christmas serving others, distributing up to 100 free meals to those who might need one this holiday.

Nathaniel and Olivia Sackey moved to Wisconsin from Ghana. They opened their restaurant ‘Holisac Taste of Africa’ this past may.

“Well, today we’re serving Jollof rice and chicken and fried plantains. We realize American love the plantains,” Nathaniel said. “There’s not any African food in town.”

The food is different and the couple is over 5,000 miles away from home this winter, but there is one tradition that makes the couple feel at home.

“We celebrate Christmas in Ghana. We have big feasts and families come together and people around the community come together and eat and have fun.”

The business owners are distributing up to 100 free meals Monday. The initiative in honor of Nathaniel’s grandparents and their holiday traditions.

“My grandma especially used to do a lot, cook food and people come and eat. So I get sad a lot of times during Christmas being up here, you know, not seeing those activities going on.”

The Sackey’s hoping to reach as many older residents as possible.

“I just pick a specific age that can relate with them. I feel like I’m taking care of my grandma and my grandpa and my dad.”

Holisac Taste of Africa offering a free meal and good company.

“Everybody is trying to be with their families... some don’t have a family, somebody is out there, somebody have a family that want to try something different. So we decided to do this on a Christmas day to celebrate.”

Nathaniel says they are already planning next year’s free holiday meal.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.