Sylvan Hill won’t open as planned

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Above-freezing temperatures continue to plague outdoor recreation areas including Wausau’s Sylvan Hill.

The Wausau & Marathon County Recreation Department planned to have the tubing hill open all week to coincide with the school winter break, however, Mother Nature had other plans.

The tubing hill does have snow guns to make its own snow, but even with them, it’s no match for the rain and above freezing temps.

The tubing hill is closed until further notice.

Copyright 2023 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase

Latest News

In this photo provided by Nebraska State Patrol, two tractor-trailers lose control on...
Ice storms and blizzards pummel the central US on the day after Christmas
Parents who lost a child to suicide or homicide can use no more than two weeks of unpaid...
New Illinois law gives parents more time to grieve after tragedy
Why you should spend gift cards as soon as possible
If you received a gift card, experts urge you to spend it as soon as possible.
Why you should spend gift cards as soon as possible