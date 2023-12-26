Why you should spend gift cards as soon as possible

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you received a gift card, experts urge you to spend it as soon as possible.

The cards can have time limits on when they can be used and using them sooner can prevent a potential scammer from draining the money off the card.

“One you activate them try and use them up because if you activate a gift card and that money is just stored out there,” Wisconsin Better Business Bureau President Jim Temmer explained. :If a scammer wrote down some of those numbers on that gift card earlier, they’re checking them out and they’re going to swipe that money.”

If you want to return or exchange a gift you received during the holidays, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said you shouldn’t wait.

The BBB said many retailers have time limits on returns and you might not know when the product was purchased. If something was ordered online, you’ll want to know who pays for shipping and if there is a restocking fee.

