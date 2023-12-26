Why you should spend gift cards as soon as possible

Experts say you should spend a gift card as soon as possible.
By WBAY news staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - If you received a gift card, experts urge you to spend it as soon as possible.

The cards can have time limits on when they can be used and using them sooner can prevent a potential scammer from draining the money off the card.

“One you activate them try and use them up because if you activate a gift card and that money is just stored out there,” Wisconsin Better Business Bureau President Jim Temmer explained. :If a scammer wrote down some of those numbers on that gift card earlier, they’re checking them out and they’re going to swipe that money.”

If you want to return or exchange a gift you received during the holidays, the Wisconsin Better Business Bureau said you shouldn’t wait.

The BBB said many retailers have time limits on returns and you might not know when the product was purchased. If something was ordered online, you’ll want to know who pays for shipping and if there is a restocking fee.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Aiden Grefe, 17, and Dakota Brown, 16, were reported as missing on April 16 and later...
What led to 2 teens dying after getting lost in the Oneida County Forest
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Active Police presence in Watertown
Watertown officers will not be charged in deadly shooting of allegedly armed suspect
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase