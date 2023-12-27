3-year-old opens entire family’s Christmas gifts at 3 a.m.

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath...
In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree with wrapping paper strewn about.(Katie and Scott Reintgen / LIFESTYLOGY /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:28 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) – A South Carolina family’s Christmas morning didn’t go as planned after their 3-year-old son opened everyone’s presents in the middle of the night.

In a photo posted on X, dad Scott Reintgen showed the numerous unwrapped presents underneath the Christmas tree with wrapping paper strewn about.

The photo shows it is still dark outside.

“Yall. My three year old came down at 3am and unwrapped EVERYONE’S presents,” Reintgen wrote alongside the photo.

The post has since received nearly 7 million views.

The Reintgens told TODAY that they had their three children – ages 6, 3, and 1 – asleep by 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve before setting presents underneath the tree.

The 3-year-old woke up his parents in the middle of the night to ask for a pair of scissors. That’s when they discovered he had opened everyone’s gifts.

Mom Katie Reintgen then had to quickly rewrap as many gifts as she could, but she focused on the 6-year-old’s and 1-year-old’s gifts.

“We didn’t rewrap our middle child’s gifts,” Scott told TODAY. “We figured he’d experienced the adrenaline rush of unwrapping already!”

The parents said they talked to their 3-year-old son about the importance of letting everyone open their own gifts.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Latest News

Tobacco Quit Line quadruples the size of its free starter pack
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a commit to caucus rally, Dec. 19, 2023, in...
Michigan Supreme Court will not hear appeal in Trump case, allowing him to appear on primary ballot
FILE - A sign for The New York Times hangs above the entrance to its building, Thursday, May...
The New York Times sues OpenAI, Microsoft over use of its stories used to train chatbots