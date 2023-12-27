All money's on Cash for Pet of the Week

This week's Pet of the Week is Cash, a two-year-old pit mix, who can be found at the Sauk Co....
This week's Pet of the Week is Cash, a two-year-old pit mix, who can be found at the Sauk Co. Humane Society.(Sauk Co. Humane Society)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – If you are looking for a playful pup who can’t wait to crawl onto your lap, the smart money is on Cash!

The two-year-old pit mix is full of love and wiggles, and Cash can’t wait to make it rain puppy kisses on anyone who will let him.

Cash had no home before coming to the Sauk County Humane Shelter, so his caretakers there do not have much information about him. He is not neutered yet, but the shelter pointed out he will be before adoption.

This week's Pet of the Week is Cash, a two-year-old pit mix at the Sauk Co. Humane Society.
This week's Pet of the Week is Cash, a two-year-old pit mix at the Sauk Co. Humane Society.(Sauk Co. Humane Society)

Current dog owners will want to introduce their pups to Cash because he gets along with some other dogs, but all other dogs. He should be good in a home with a cat too, so long as they are properly introduced.

Anyone who wants to meet Cash – or any of the other pets at the Sauk Co. Humane Society in need of fur-ever homes – can do so by calling 608-356-2520 or going online to https://saukhumane.org/

This week's Pet of the Week is Cash, a two-year-old pit mix at the Sauk Co. Humane Society.
This week's Pet of the Week is Cash, a two-year-old pit mix at the Sauk Co. Humane Society.(Sauk Co. Humane Society)

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase

Latest News

Gonzalez siblings
Funeral service for Gonzalez siblings Wednesday
Tobacco Quit Line quadruples the size of its free starter pack
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition
Pet ownership may help language skills for adults that live alone