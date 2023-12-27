All money's on Cash for Pet of the Week

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) – If you are looking for a playful pup who can’t wait to crawl onto your lap, the smart money is on Cash!

The two-year-old pit mix is full of love and wiggles, and Cash can’t wait to make it rain puppy kisses on anyone who will let him.

Cash had no home before coming to the Sauk County Humane Shelter, so his caretakers there do not have much information about him. He is not neutered yet, but the shelter pointed out he will be before adoption.

This week's Pet of the Week is Cash, a two-year-old pit mix at the Sauk Co. Humane Society. (Sauk Co. Humane Society)

Current dog owners will want to introduce their pups to Cash because he gets along with some other dogs, but all other dogs. He should be good in a home with a cat too, so long as they are properly introduced.

Anyone who wants to meet Cash – or any of the other pets at the Sauk Co. Humane Society in need of fur-ever homes – can do so by calling 608-356-2520 or going online to https://saukhumane.org/

