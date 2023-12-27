City of Madison leaders condemn suspected hate crime at downtown restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Madison leaders are condemning vandalism to a downtown restaurant that police described as a suspected hate crime.

Madison Police Department stated in its report Tuesday that Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant, on the 400 block of State Street, was vandalized and sprayed with Islamophobic graffiti.

City of Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway, Acting Council President Yannette Figueroa-Cole and Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said in a joint statement that hate is not welcome in Madison.

“Our community must not give in to hate, ignorance, or intimidation,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “No matter our background we must all come together to support each other, especially in moments of crisis.”

The Madison Police Department is investigating a suspected hate crime at Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant and Bar. (WMTV-TV)

The statement from officials noted this is the second incident of hate-related vandalism in the past 48 hours in Madison. MPD reported receiving multiple calls on Saturday about an anti-Semitic display in the 100 block of State Street.

Chief Barnes said the department takes all reports of hate crimes seriously and will work with other agencies if charges are referred.

“We also believe that all residents and visitors of our community should have the right to feel safe on our streets, at their businesses, and in their homes,” Chief Barnes said. “I urge everyone to help us with that by reporting potential crimes of hate or bias to us immediately.”

Officials added that while City of Madison is committed to protecting the right to freedom of speech, it will not allow conduct that crosses into criminal territory and harmful to the community.

“The Common Council joins the Mayor and all of Madison in condemning this attack in the strongest possible terms,” said Figueroa-Cole. “Hate has no home in Madison, and we must not let it take root here.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests have been made. Anyone with information was urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

