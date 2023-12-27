Flood prevention project has record year, Dane Co. Exec says

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Dane Co. Executive’s Office estimated nearly 10,000 dump truck’s worth of sludge and sediment were pulled from the bottom of the Yahara River this year as part of the county’s effort to avoid a repeat of the 2018 floods.

“This work is a hard slog, but we continue to make progress and are better prepared by the day for when the next round of heavy rains fall,” Dane Co. Executive Joe Parisi said. In his statement, Parisi said all the build-up at the bottom of the Yahara River contributed to the flooding by preventing high volumes of rain from flowing through.

The County Executive’s Office predicted climate change will lead to more heavy storms like the 2018 ones that led to the flooding that year. It argues taking these measures now will help mitigate the potential damage down the road.

According to the county numbers, its Flood Risk Reduction Project pulled out of the Yahara River over 118,000 cubic yards of sludge and sediment over the past year. Nearly 100,000 cubic yards of that came from between Lake Kegonsa and Highway B, while much of the rest came from the stretch between Lake Waubesa and Lower Mud Lake, the County Executive Office’s explained.

Looking ahead, a storage basin for the water and sediment that will come from the Dyreson Road to Lake Kegonsa stretch of the Yahara River is expected to be completed in the spring of next year. When completed, it will hold approximately 60,000 cubic yards of material from the riverbed.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.