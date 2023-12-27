Funeral service for Gonzalez siblings Wednesday

WEYAUWEGA, Wis. (WBAY) - Community members are saying goodbye to four siblings who lost their lives in a Waupaca County crash earlier this month.

Daniel, Fabian, Lilian and Daniela Gonzalez died after deputies say a wrong-way driver hit their SUV on Highway 10.

Visitation continues Wednesday, Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. with a public funeral service starting at 11 a.m.

“I’m sad. And I don’t want to cry anymore. I’ve cried a lot. I just want to tell you from the bottom of my heart... thank you to everybody that cared about this tragedy that happened,” the sibling’s stepfather Kurt Schilling said.

The family is holding another visitation at Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Weyauwega Friday, Dec. 29 at 1 p.m. until a mass of Christian burial that same day at 3 p.m.

Following funeral services, the children are being laid to rest in Ecuador.

An obituary on Lewin Funeral Home’s website describes the joy each of the four siblings brought their friends and family.

Daniela was in fourth grade. The obituary includes a message from her mother, saying “I will miss those little arms that hugged me all the time and gave me kisses saying ‘I love you so much, mom.’”

Lilian attended her freshman year of high school. Her mother said she’ll “...miss the music you used to play when you got into the car, I will no longer hear you say, ‘mommy give me your hand for a moment, let’s dance mommy.’ I won’t have anyone to talk to about life...”

According to the obituary, Daniel was a “young man full of dreams and goals, passionate about music, the gym, sports, and taking care of his little sisters on weekends.”

Family said Fabian was a “very fun, friendly, and above all respectful boy.” His mother wrote, “I will no longer be able to make jokes with you to laugh, nor will I be able to prepare your favorite meals.”

Both Daniel and Fabian worked on a dairy farm.

Two different GoFundMe pages are set up to help the family with funeral expenses. You can find the pages here and here.

