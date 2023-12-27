Janesville police take person into custody after suspicious bag prompted store evacuation

Police asked people to avoid the area of the store, located at 2421 Humes Road, and the parking lot as it was evacuated.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities took an individual into custody Tuesday after a suspicious backpack, which was later determined to safe, prompted the evacuation of a Janesville store.

The Janesville Police Department said the first officers, who arrived around 4:55 p.m. to the Blain’s Farm and Fleet at 2421 Humes Road, identified the individual immediately and took the person into custody. The initial call for officers was to respond for disorderly conduct and a possible bomb threat.

Police found the bag inside the store and determined it belonged to the individual. JPD explained customers and staff were evacuated from the store and its parking lot.

The Dane County Bomb Squad took the backpack out of the store and determined there were no explosives or materials that could make a bomb inside.

JPD indicated it referred charges to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office, but the potential charges were not included in the news release. The agency also is working to figure out the estimated loss of revenue from investigating the potential threat.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase

Latest News

SCOTUS Declines Trump Immunity Dispute
Owner of Minocqua Brewing Company to file complaint to bar Trump from ballot
Scattered, wet snow likely Thursday morning.
Snow to impact Thursday morning commute
The Madison Police Department is investigating a suspected hate crime at Dubai Mediterranean...
City of Madison leaders condemn suspected hate crime at downtown restaurant
The Madison Police Department is investigating a suspected hate crime at Dubai Mediterranean...
Police investigating suspected hate crime at downtown Madison restaurant