Janesville police take person into custody after suspicious bag prompted store evacuation

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities took an individual into custody Tuesday after a suspicious backpack, which was later determined to safe, prompted the evacuation of a Janesville store.

The Janesville Police Department said the first officers, who arrived around 4:55 p.m. to the Blain’s Farm and Fleet at 2421 Humes Road, identified the individual immediately and took the person into custody. The initial call for officers was to respond for disorderly conduct and a possible bomb threat.

Police found the bag inside the store and determined it belonged to the individual. JPD explained customers and staff were evacuated from the store and its parking lot.

The Dane County Bomb Squad took the backpack out of the store and determined there were no explosives or materials that could make a bomb inside.

JPD indicated it referred charges to the Rock County District Attorney’s Office, but the potential charges were not included in the news release. The agency also is working to figure out the estimated loss of revenue from investigating the potential threat.

