Madison couple celebrates 70th anniversary

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple is celebrating a special milestone Tuesday- their 70th wedding anniversary.

Peter and Rosie Aspinwall share six children together, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

A Madison couple is celebrating a special milestone Tuesday- their 70th wedding anniversary. (Catherine Wahlin)

Their daughter Catherine said the family celebrated Christmas by also celebrating the couple’s love.

Congratulations, Peter and Rosie!

Peter and Rosie Aspinwall are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary on Tuesday. (Catherine Wahlin)

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.