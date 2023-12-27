Madison couple celebrates 70th anniversary
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple is celebrating a special milestone Tuesday- their 70th wedding anniversary.
Peter and Rosie Aspinwall share six children together, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Their daughter Catherine said the family celebrated Christmas by also celebrating the couple’s love.
Congratulations, Peter and Rosie!
Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.