Madison couple celebrates 70th anniversary

By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 26, 2023 at 9:12 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison couple is celebrating a special milestone Tuesday- their 70th wedding anniversary.

Peter and Rosie Aspinwall share six children together, as well as several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Their daughter Catherine said the family celebrated Christmas by also celebrating the couple’s love.

Congratulations, Peter and Rosie!

