Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition

Construction is set to start early next year and the full development is expected to open in 2026.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Drivers near the University of Wisconsin campus have one less place to park as the City of Madison shuts down one of its parking garages for good. The State Street Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, was closed Wednesday morning to make way for a new multi-use facility.

The city’s Parking Division announced earlier this month the final day for the garage and said at the time it was working with monthly permit holders to find them a new facility.

While the Lake Street section is now closed, the Parking Division noted the Frances Street side is still operational. However, city officials pointed out drivers should expect the garage to be more crowded now because of ongoing construction and the loss of the Lake Street facility.

The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27,...
The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27, 2027, to make way for a multi-use facility expected to open in fall of 2026.(WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)

Anyone looking for a place to park in the area can use the city’s real-time availability tool, which shows how crowded parking garages across Madison are and can direct people to alternate ones. Garages and rates can also be found on the city’s website.

The now-closed garage will be demolished early next year to pave the way for the new complex, which is expected to include a rebuilt parking garage, student housing, and a new inter-city bus terminal. The parking division predicted the new project will be fully completed in fall 2026.

An aerial view of the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure. The City of Madison shut...
An aerial view of the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure. The City of Madison shut down the structure, on Dec. 27, 2027, to make way for a multi-use facility expected to open in fall of 2026.(City of Madison)

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash
Officers tried to stop the vehicle they were riding in because it was speeding and didn’t have...
Two 10-year-old boys killed when car they were in crashed during police chase
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane

Latest News

Tobacco Quit Line quadruples the size of its free starter pack
Pet ownership may help language skills for adults that live alone
Universities of Wisconsin logo
Regents call special session to weigh disciplining a chancellor
Gonzalez siblings
Funeral service for Gonzalez siblings Wednesday