Madison parking garage closed for good, slated for demolition

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Drivers near the University of Wisconsin campus have one less place to park as the City of Madison shuts down one of its parking garages for good. The State Street Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, was closed Wednesday morning to make way for a new multi-use facility.

The city’s Parking Division announced earlier this month the final day for the garage and said at the time it was working with monthly permit holders to find them a new facility.

While the Lake Street section is now closed, the Parking Division noted the Frances Street side is still operational. However, city officials pointed out drivers should expect the garage to be more crowded now because of ongoing construction and the loss of the Lake Street facility.

The City of Madison shut down the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure, on Dec. 27, 2027, to make way for a multi-use facility expected to open in fall of 2026. (WMTV-TV/Jason Rice)

Anyone looking for a place to park in the area can use the city’s real-time availability tool, which shows how crowded parking garages across Madison are and can direct people to alternate ones. Garages and rates can also be found on the city’s website.

The now-closed garage will be demolished early next year to pave the way for the new complex, which is expected to include a rebuilt parking garage, student housing, and a new inter-city bus terminal. The parking division predicted the new project will be fully completed in fall 2026.

An aerial view of the State St. Campus Garage, Lake Street structure. The City of Madison shut down the structure, on Dec. 27, 2027, to make way for a multi-use facility expected to open in fall of 2026. (City of Madison)

