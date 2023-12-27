No. 6 Badger men’s hockey preps for Fiserv Forum series

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will play in the Kwik Trip Holiday Face-Off on Thursday and Friday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

No. 6 Wisconsin men’s hockey have been on a long holiday break, having last last played on December 9 against Penn State. Since that last game where the Badgers beat the Nittany Lions 4-1 at the Kohl Center, the Badgers have done what college students do, take final exams for the first semester and then head home for the holidays.

After the break from hockey and time spent with family, it is time for UW to turn their attention to the second half of their schedule which starts Thursday night against Air Force at Fiserv Forum.

The Badgers are not worried about being off the ice after starting 14-4.

“I liked the way we finished now we have to pick it right back up we’re going to lean on our leadership group like we have from day one to allow our guys to get back and pay attention to the details,” Wisconsin head coach Mike Hastings said. “I think they are excited about playing hockey again that’s one thing about hockey players, they are just like hockey coaches you take a day or two away from the game and the game starts calling you, and so our guys are excited about starting off the second half and doing it in Milwaukee.”

“We got a little time on our own to hang out with them got back here yesterday and everyone has had a smile on their face they are just ready to get back at it and it’s just been a blast so far,” Wisconsin grad student forward Owen Lindmark said.

Wisconsin and Air Force will play on Thursday at 7:30. The winners of that game will play the winner of Minnesota Duluth and Northeastern.

