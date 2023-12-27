Pet ownership may help language skills for adults that live alone

Pets May Slow Cognitive Decline
By WSAW Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
(WSAW) - Research shows owning a pet can help offset some verbal issues that happen to older adults who live alone.

A study in JAMA Network finds pet ownership slows the decline of verbal memory and verbal fluency and may also slow cognitive decline. But for older adults who live with others, researchers say a pet did not provide the same benefits.

According to the research, having pets like cats and dogs reduces loneliness in older adults, with loneliness being an important risk factor for dementia and cognitive decline.

