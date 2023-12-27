Police investigating suspected hate crime at downtown Madison restaurant

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers are investigating a suspected hate crime after a downtown Madison restaurant was damaged Tuesday, the Madison Police Department reports.

MPD believes a suspect or suspects were inside Dubai Mediterranean Restaurant, on the 400 block of State Street, between 1:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesday.

The restaurant had substantial damage and anti-Islamic graffiti was found, MPD’s report indicated.

Anyone who has information about the suspected hate crime was urged to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or submit a tip online.

