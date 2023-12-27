Snow to impact Thursday morning commute

Then sun return to end the week
Scattered, wet snow likely Thursday morning.
Scattered, wet snow likely Thursday morning.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:01 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
  • Scattered snow Thursday morning
  • Snow switches to rain/mix later in the day
  • Minor accumulation expected
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was so nice to finally see the sunshine return today! Hopefully, you soaked it up while you can, because clouds will be returning on Thursday as will some snow chances.

Plan on wet morning and evening commutes tomorrow, you may want to budget a little extra time. Snow isn’t really expected to stick to the roads thanks to the mild temperatures we’ve had, but traffic may be moving a bit slower.

What’s Coming Up...

Clouds will move back tonight, with temperatures around freezing by early Thursday morning.

As our system moves in Thursday morning, the cooler temps will make the morning our best chance to see snowfall. Scattered snow will be likely during the early morning, but as temps warm into the mid-30s by the late morning, many of us will see a transition from snow to a rainy mix. I wouldn’t be too worried about slick road conditions since the pavement is still very warm, but we may see some brief accumulation on grassy surfaces in the morning.

Scattered rain/sleet showers will linger through the evening, with breezy northerly winds. Activity will mostly taper off Thursday night, but a stay flurry or two could continue into early Friday morning.

Looking Ahead...

Friday will begin overcast but the clouds will begin to clear later in the day. Highs will stay in the mid and upper 30s through the start of the weekend, getting slightly cooler through New Year’s.

Weather across the region is looking quiet for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day for any travelers. Locally temperatures Sunday night will be falling through the mid and lower 20s across much of the region. The new year will begin with some sunshine, and much of the first week of January is looking quiet.

