Sunshine Returns Today

Rain and Snow Likely Tomorrow
Rain and Snow Likely Tomorrow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
  • Above Average Temperatures Today
  • Minor Accumulation Thursday
  • A Little Cooler By the New Year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some sunshine will return to the state of Wisconsin for today. Low pressure will be tracking by to the south of here and weakening as it does. Some drier will begin to fill and break the clouds this morning. Temperatures will climb up to near 40° with light wind.

Cloudy skies, mild temperatures and some rain are on the way for the weekend.
Cloudy skies, mild temperatures and some rain are on the way for the weekend.
What’s Coming Up...

By tomorrow, a disturbance to the north will push southward across state of Wisconsin. This will bring the opportunity at some rain and snow beginning early in the morning and continuing occasionally throughout the day. Temperatures will still be well above freezing, so a little, if any accumulation is anticipated. Most of the snow will be melting on contact.

Looking Ahead...

As we move through the end of the week and the weekend quieter, weather makes its way back in. High-pressure will take over and we will get back into some sunshine. Temperatures will be cooling off through the end of this year and into the first part of next year. High temperatures by New Year’s Day will only be reaching the lower 30s.

