Sunshine Returns Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some sunshine will return to the state of Wisconsin for today. Low pressure will be tracking by to the south of here and weakening as it does. Some drier will begin to fill and break the clouds this morning. Temperatures will climb up to near 40° with light wind.

By tomorrow, a disturbance to the north will push southward across state of Wisconsin. This will bring the opportunity at some rain and snow beginning early in the morning and continuing occasionally throughout the day. Temperatures will still be well above freezing, so a little, if any accumulation is anticipated. Most of the snow will be melting on contact.

As we move through the end of the week and the weekend quieter, weather makes its way back in. High-pressure will take over and we will get back into some sunshine. Temperatures will be cooling off through the end of this year and into the first part of next year. High temperatures by New Year’s Day will only be reaching the lower 30s.

