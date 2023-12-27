Tobacco Quit Line quadruples the size of its free starter pack

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The University of Wisconsin’s effort to help people give up tobacco products will soon go much further in its effort to help people get a head start on quitting. Just in time to meet the needs of those who are looking to beat their addiction in the new year, the Quit Line dramatically increased the size of its starter pack.

Now, instead of two weeks of free supplies to get people past their nicotine cravings, the Quit Line will begin offering two months’ worth of nicotine patches, lozenges, or gum to eligible tobacco users. The extra medications will be available starting January 1, but it is only available for a limited time, according to the Quit Line statement.

“Now’s the perfect time to set a New Year’s resolution to rethink your interest in quitting tobacco use,” University of Wisconsin tobacco expert Dr. Michael Fiore said. “You can reach out to the Quit Line and go at your own pace. You get to decide how you change your tobacco use and when.”

The Quit Line is a confidential service and people can register 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Registration is available by:

Calling 800-QUIT-NOW (800-784-8669)

Texting ‘Ready’ to 34191, or

Going online to WiQuitLine.org

Those who sign up are also able to work with coaches who will help create an individualized plan for helping them beat the habit. The coach will also work with them through the process to offer support every step of the way. Quit Line coordinator Kate Kobinsky said the coaches “are friendly, welcoming, and won’t judge people who engage with us.”

There are also general tips from the Quit Line for those looking to cut back or quit altogether.

Consider asking people not to smoke or vape around you, since it’s a trigger for urges.

Alcohol can trigger your urge to smoke or vape.

Drink water. It can help get you through urges.

Schedule fun things to keep your mind off tobacco products.

Keep your hands and mouth busy. Try carrots, straws, pretzel sticks, or gum.

Take deep breaths. You’d do so while smoking; now take healthy breaths without the negativity.

Exercise. Schedule walks with a friend.

Reduce stress—take a warm bath, get more sleep.

Know that cravings will soon pass.

Remind yourself why you are changing your tobacco use.

Plan a trip with the money you’ll save by smoking or vaping less.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.