Warm weather challenges Wisconsin ski resorts during busy holiday week

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The warm and rainy weather in Wisconsin is limiting ski and snowboard options for people hoping enjoy winter recreation activities.

Cascade Mountain Ski and Snowboard Resort in Portage could only operate 21 out of 48 hills using man-made snow from November.

“The weather has been a challenge for us,” Cascade Mountain Operations Manager Evan Walz said. “Usually at this point we’re looking at a lot more snow, quite a few more runs open and overnight we did have to close a handful of our runs.”

Walz said his team has tried their best to maintain their snow, but the higher temperatures and rain makes it difficult.

Warm weather challenges Portage ski resort during it's busiest week (Marcus Aarsvold)

The week between Christmas and New Year’s Eve is typically their busiest week of the season.

Walz said temperatures need to decrease to at least 27 degrees in order for them to make snow. He said their hills depend on 95% of man-made snow.

Cascade Mountain Ski Team members Jamie and Ava said the lack of snow impacts their training.

“[It’s] A lot of mud and mush. I like to call it mashed potatoes,” Jamie said. “Definitely colder and not raining. That would make the snow a lot better.”

Illinois snowboarder Jesse Slodyczka said he’ll take what he can get.

“I don’t care if it’s raining, snowing, hot, sunny or whatever, I’m out here as often as I can be,” he said. “It’s something to get used to. It kind of challenges you to be able to snowboard in really any conditions.”

Warm weather challenges Portage ski resort during it's busiest week (Marcus Aarsvold)

Slodyczka’s cousin Emilia Stoch said Wisconsin’s weather isn’t as cold as she’d like it to be, but said it’s better than Illinois’.

“It’s a great getaway from Illinois,” she said.

Cascade Mountain will be open until 10 p.m. every day this week. Devil’s Head is completely closed until further notice, pending an announcement on their website. Tyrol Basin closed its tubing hill, but some ski and snowboard slopes remain open.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.