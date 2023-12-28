2 stolen cars at Dane Co. bar offer important reminder, Sheriff Office says

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A pair of vehicles stolen from a bar in the Town of Christiana has the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office reminding people to stay aware of the dangers of starting a car ahead of time and letting it run.

“It’s tempting to warm up a vehicle before you leave this time of year, but we want to warn citizens that unless they can lock their vehicle while it runs, they are taking their chances,” Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Utica Bar, along County Hwy. W, around 10 p.m. after an Infiniti sedan and a Ford SUV were swiped. Its statement noted that one of the vehicles was running, while the other had its key fob still in it. A third vehicle was left unlocked and was broken into as well; however, nothing was reported stolen from it.

Investigators suspect four people were involved in the thefts and they likely arrived at the bar in a silver SUV. The suspects left heading north, they determined.

In its statement, the Sheriff’s Office added the reminder that locking the car doors and not leaving the keys in the vehicle is the best way to prevent break ins and thefts. It also asks anyone with information about Wednesday’s thefts to call the Sheriff’s Office at 608-284-6900.

