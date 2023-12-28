211 Wisconsin launches a new, free health provider navigation tool

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - 211 Wisconsin is launching a new, free health navigation tool for health providers.

United Way of Wisconsin said the tool will include services for food, housing, transportation, utility assistance, and more. All 211 service listings on the website can be sent directly through text and email.

The search tool will allow health providers to quickly find readily available resources through search categories based on the Social Determinant of Health (SDOH) domains, explained United Way of Wisconsin.

“Our new guided search’s easy-to-navigate format mirrors the federally required health related social need screening domains, offering a totally free way for providers to quickly access and navigate reliable local resources in all 72 counties and 11 federally recognized tribal nations that meet the specific, assessed needs of each patient,” said President & CEO Charlene Mouille.

Beginning Jan. 1, 2024, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) asks that all providers report on these five SDOH domains for all admitted patients:

Food Insecurity

Interpersonal Safety

Housing Instability

Transportation Needs

Utility Needs

The new SDOH search tool directs providers to https://wire.communityos.org/sdoh-core-domains%20 and allow navigation by SDOH category to find the best resource based on their patients’ needs. All 211 service domains are still currently available on 211wisconsin.org.

