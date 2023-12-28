Complaint: Deputy thrown up to 200′ during chase near Wisconsin Heights H.S.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The deputy who was injured during a traffic stop that led to a search for two suspects along a Dane Co. highway estimated he was thrown between 100 and 200 feet after losing his grip on their vehicle.

The deputy told investigators he was clutching onto the driver’s door and roof of the suspects’ vehicle, with his right foot planted in the door frame, as the driver punched the gas and hit speeds of 30 to 40 mph. The deputy said he lost his hold on the car when the driver darted to the left and the impact with the ground dislocated a finger and caused nerve damage to his arm.

The extent of the injuries to the deputy were revealed in the joint criminal complaint filed Wednesday against the two suspects in a Dane Co. court. Both suspects, Terrence Moore and Cornelius Stewart had appeared in court the previous day. During Moore’s appearance, bond was set for him at $1,000 and he has since been released from jail. He is due to return to court on Jan. 8 for his initial appearance.

Stewart, who was allegedly behind the wheel at the time the deputy was injured, returned to court Wednesday for his initial appearance, where his bond was set at $5,000. Jail records indicate he remains locked up and is also being held in connection with a federal allegation. His preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 4.

The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon in the western part of the county, near Wisconsin Heights High School. (WMTV)

According to the complaint, the pair were stopped along Hwy. 14 last Thursday, Dec. 21, near Wisconsin Heights High School, about halfway between Black Earth and Mazomanie, after an individual tried passing fake $100 bills at two stores. On one occasion, a man who was identified as Moore tried to buy a $25 gift card with the bogus bill at the Piggly Wiggly store in Lancaster but was rebuffed. The store manager told investigators that the person with the fake money “didn’t put up a fuss” and left.

In the complaint, prosecutors alleged Moore initially claimed he found the fake bill before changing his story and said Stewart handed him the fake $100 bill and told him to go buy a game card. Moore added he did not realize the money was likely fake until the clerk started questioning it.

A day after the traffic stop that led to Moore and Stewart’s arrests, officers spoke with an employee at an Ace Hardware store about possibly receiving counterfeit cash and was told someone had tried to use a purported $100 bill, the complaint continued. The clerk noticed the texture was rougher than an ordinary bill, but a money detection marker indicated it was real, though, and they accepted the bill, investigators said. The bill was taken by police to a nearby bank and was later determined to be fake, prosecutors noted. Their complaint indicated surveillance video showed the person with the bill on that occasion looked like Stewart.

The latter instance was reported after the pair were arrested. Their capture came after the incident at the Piggly Wiggly, which led to an alert for officers to be on the lookout for the type of vehicle the suspects were in. The deputy who was later injured in his encounter with the suspects said he spotted that vehicle on Hwy. 14 near Black Earth, the complaint stated.

The deputy described the suspects as taking a long time to finally pull over and when they did, the deputy noted, the driver never appeared to put the vehicle in park, which would have been apparent by the white, reverse lights never flashing. Prosecutors allege, after the deputy approached the vehicle, he instructed the driver, who was identified as Stewart, to get out. According to the complaint, Stewart opened the door but, instead of getting out, hit the gas and began to drive away. The deputy said he got caught up with the vehicle’s momentum and ended up running with the vehicle. He recalled grabbing the steering wheel and the door frame before being thrown off.

At the time of their arrest, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said the suspect vehicle turned into a parking lot of Wisconsin Heights High School, where a different deputy pinned the Buick with his squad before the two suspects got out and ran in opposite directions.

Sheriff Barrett said drones, K-9 units and law enforcement set up a large perimeter when searching for the suspects. Officials found the first suspect hiding in a silo around 3:45 p.m., while the second person was found using a drone about 15 minutes later in a marsh.

Authorities took two people into custody and Sheriff Barrett credited the large perimeter as the reason for the quick arrests.

The incident spurred the school to take enhanced security measures during the search. They extra precautions were lifted after the arrests, with students and staff allowed to go home.

Court Records show Moore, 30, has been charged with two counts of felony forgery, as well as a single count of resisting or obstructing an officer. Meanwhile, Stewart, 29, faces charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, two counts of forgery – party to a crime, vehicle operator while fleeing or eluding an officer, hit and run causing great bodily harm, and resisting or obstructing an officer.

