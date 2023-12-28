Cottage Grove offers a way to save on parking tickets and help the community

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Cottage Grove Police Dept. wants to give people who recently received parking tickets a way to save some money on their fine and help their neighbors in the process.

For the holiday season, the police department will shave five dollars off most types of parking tickets for each non-perishable, non-expired food item donated to the Cottage Grove Food Pantry, which is hosted by Bryn Mawr Church, in the 200 block of N. Main St. That means an offending driver could get their $25 ticket voided entirely by donating five items.

In its Facebook post announcing the initiative, the police department noted peanut butter, jelly, and breakfast foods, like cereal and pancake mix are especially needed right now.

To take advantage of the program, someone needs to make the donation within 10 days of getting the ticket. They can take their food to the police station, at 210 Progress Drive, anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until January 11.

Drivers who opt not to take advantage of the donation effort can still pay their normal fines the normal way, the police department added.

Handicap and fire line violations are not eligible for this program.

