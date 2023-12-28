Cottage Grove offers a way to save on parking tickets and help the community

By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 9:05 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COTTAGE GROVE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Cottage Grove Police Dept. wants to give people who recently received parking tickets a way to save some money on their fine and help their neighbors in the process.

For the holiday season, the police department will shave five dollars off most types of parking tickets for each non-perishable, non-expired food item donated to the Cottage Grove Food Pantry, which is hosted by Bryn Mawr Church, in the 200 block of N. Main St. That means an offending driver could get their $25 ticket voided entirely by donating five items.

In its Facebook post announcing the initiative, the police department noted peanut butter, jelly, and breakfast foods, like cereal and pancake mix are especially needed right now.

The Cottage Grove, Wis., Police Department is offering to shave $5 off most parking tickets...
The Cottage Grove, Wis., Police Department is offering to shave $5 off most parking tickets per food item donated to the local food pantry through Jan. 11, 2023.(WMTV-TV)

To take advantage of the program, someone needs to make the donation within 10 days of getting the ticket. They can take their food to the police station, at 210 Progress Drive, anytime between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until January 11.

Drivers who opt not to take advantage of the donation effort can still pay their normal fines the normal way, the police department added.

Handicap and fire line violations are not eligible for this program.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Dixie Chicks, was killed in a head-on crash in El Paso,...
Reports: Founding member of The Dixie Chicks dies in car crash

Latest News

FILE -- In this March 28, 2007 file photo, Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., asks questions during a...
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Sen. Herb Kohl
Rain and snow will be likely throughout the day.
Rain and Snow Likely Today
FILE - This March 19, 2008 file photo shows Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl speaking at a news...
Wisconsin officials remember, reflect on legacy of U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl
WEBXTRA: Sprinkler system.
Sprinkler system prevents fire from spreading in Madison apartment, no residents displaced