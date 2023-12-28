Custom Canines: The growing need for service dogs

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Service dogs play a vital role in the lives of their handlers, from assisting them with physical limitations to being a companion when they need them most.

At Custom Canines Service Dog Training Academy in Madison, the need for service dogs is greater than it’s ever been before.

“To date we have placed over 265 dogs in our community since our inception,” Custom Canines President Nicole Meadowcroft said.

Custom Canines has been matching service dogs with their future handlers across Wisconsin since 2009. But a lengthy waitlist is keeping veterans, first responders and other individuals from receiving a four-legged companion.

“I see our waitlist increase every week,” Leann Vick at Custom Canines said. “And we can only do so many dogs because we don’t have enough raisers. If we have more raisers, we can get more puppies. Right now we just need the raisers to do this.”

For more information on how to become a volunteer puppy raiser, contact Custom Canines.

