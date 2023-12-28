Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office seeking community help for K9 vests

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane County Sherriff’s Office and the non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar are partnering up to help supply K9 Jury and K9 Kato with bullet-resistant vests.

Law enforcement offices occasionally turn to non-profits for K-9 equipment when there are budget restrictions, explained the Dane County Sheriff’s Office. Keeping K-9s in Kevlar is raising community funds and are looking for people interested in donating vests to K9 Jury and K9 Kato.

Most law enforcement departments receive K-9 Kevlar vests from non-profits. The bullet-resistant vests will provide protection to the two K9s in cases of serious attacks, such as stabbings and handgun bullets.

Fundraising is continuous to make sure that both K9 Jury and K9 Kato receive a Kevlar vest. If interested in donating, people can follow this PayPal link from Keeping K-9s in Kevlar: https://bit.ly/K9JuryK9KatoVests

One hundred percent of donations will go directly to the two K9s for their vests (minus PayPal fees).

Some of the daily responsibilities of K9 Jury and K9 Kato include:

chasing after violent offenders

performing article, area, and building searches

getting narcotics off the streets

Donation checks can be sent to: Keeping K-9s in Kevlar, 3901 Airport Way, Bellingham, WA 98226

