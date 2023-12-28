Dog stops traffic on the Beltline (literally!)

Traffic was at a standstill on the Beltline as authorities tried to wrangle a loose dog.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 11:52 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Traffic in the westbound lanes of the Beltline came to a near standstill Thursday morning as authorities tried to wrangle a loose dog.

Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation traffic cameras showed the pup around 9:30 a.m. running alongside the highway, near Gammon Road, and galloping back and forth through the snow.

Crews tried to push him off the exit at Gammon Road to safety, but the dog was too excited to comply.

Traffic along the Beltline was disrupted for a while as police tried to corral the canine.

Traffic came to a crawl on the Beltline late Thursday morning as crews tried to corral a dog who got loose near Gammon Road.

