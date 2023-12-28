Fitchburg to construct a new police services facility

Fitchburg Police Department
Fitchburg Police Department(WMTV)
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - During the first week of 2024, the City of Fitchburg and Fitchburg Police Department will host meetings about a planned expansion for a new police services facility.

Currently, the police department occupies 17,000-square-feet, but plans are underway for 78,000-square-foot building by 2035.

The meetings will include information about the project, timeline, and financial impact. After each presentation, there will be time to ask questions and to go over the design.

Meeting locations and times are as follows:

  • Tuesday, Jan. 2, from 6-8 p.m. at the Catholic Multicultural Center
  • Wednesday, Jan. 3, from 6-8 p.m. at the Park Bank Center.
  • Thursday, Jan. 4, from 7-9 p.m. at Fitchburg Fire Station #3 and Virtual.
  • Saturday, Jan. 6, from 1-3 p.m. at Blackhawk Church Fitchburg (5935 Astor Drive, Fitchburg).

The new police services facility will be located at the northeast corner of Lacy Rd. and Research Park Dr. Funding for the project is included in the city’s capital improvement plan.

The proposed design maintains that it will create space for other departments at City Hall, as well as accommodating to the needs of the police department.

The Common Council will make an approval of schematic design on Jan. 9, 2024.

