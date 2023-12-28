Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Sen. Herb Kohl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Flags across the state will fly at half-staff starting Thursday to honor former Wisconsin Senator Herb Kohl, whose death was announced Wednesday.

The 88-year-old Kohl’s department store founder and one-time owner of the Milwaukee Bucks died after a brief illness, the Herb Kohl Foundation said in the statement announcing his death.

“Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin, friends and colleagues of Sen. Kohl, and the many people whose lives he impacted—both near and far—in offering our sincerest condolences to the Kohl family and the Herb Kohl Foundation in mourning the loss of this Wisconsin giant,” Gov. Tony Evers said in a statement Wednesday night.

FILE -- In this March 28, 2007 file photo, Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., asks questions during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File) (CALEB JONES | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The governor’s office released the executive order for flags to be flown at half-staff on Thursday morning. The order indicates that they will remain lowered until Kohl’s interment.

Funeral arrangements for Kohl have not been released at this time.

