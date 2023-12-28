FTC warns of scammers stealing information using QR codes

(Stock Photo)
By Jamal James
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
QR codes have been one of the most widely used pieces of tech for businesses. The Better Business Bureau says people are more likely to be scammed during the holiday season than any other time of year; QR codes are part of their latest scheme.

In a newly released article from the FTC, they’re now warning of scammers using their own codes to cover up existing ones. You can find them at restaurants or even in a text message and use them without a second thought.

These codes take you to a website that asks you to type in your personal information. It could also download a dangerous virus onto your device. While this is a growing issue, business owners like Sarah Gregory say they are prepared to deal with the concern.

“I think we have such a great following here that it comes to a point where the customers kind of police it,” said Sarah Gregory, the owner of Sangria’s Mexican Grill and Tipsy Taco. “So, the first moment that I’m alert to something, we’d be on top of it. "

If you decide to use a QR code, think about these tips before you tap on it:

• Check the website’s link

• Don’t scan a code from a text you weren’t expecting

• Always use strong passwords and multi-factor authentication.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

