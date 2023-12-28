Harlem Globetrotters visit Alliant Energy Center coliseum

The Harlem Globetrotters
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madisonians have a chance to see the world famous Harlem Globetrotters Thursday night as they kick off their 2024 tour.

The team will be showing off their basketball dunks and tricks from the Alliant Energy Center coliseum.

The historic team is known for their magician-level ball handling skills, as well as breaking down barriers for African American ballplayers.

Forward Jason “Buckets” Barerra has played with the team for the last three years and talked about what fans can expect Thursday night.

“I would say any fan that’s coming to a game you can expect some insane basketball skills to what just happened moments,” Barerra said. “From the dunks, the four-point shots the trick shots, the game itself is just so much fun for the whole family.”

Every fan is invited to come down to the court for an autograph from the stars of the show after the game, according to the team’s website.

If you want to get your hands on some of those tickets, visit the Harlem Globetrotter’s website. The game is at 7 p.m. Thursday and they’ll be in Milwaukee on Sunday.

