Hemp battery company hopes to hire people laid off by Energizer in Portage

PORTAGE, Wis. (WMTV) - As Energizer lays off hundreds in Portage, a new hemp battery company hopes to build a new manufacturing plant and hire those without jobs.

Energizer employees at their Portage manufacturing plant are getting laid off from October until June as the company exits Wisconsin and moves its work to the East Coast and overseas.

Wisconsin Battery Co. (Win-Bat) is a new company that is working to build a new manufacturing plant in Portage and the CEO is already emailing Energizer’s old and current employees.

Win-Bat CEO Jeff Greene said Portage is the perfect place to build a new renewable energy battery power plant because people there already know how to do the job.

“Obviously having 400 to 500 trained employees that are knowledgeable in the battery makes that area seemed right for a new battery company,” he said. “Most of the folks we’ve talked to, cautious optimism is kind of where we’ve gotten them to. They had fear and I think we’ve turned that fear into cautious optimism.”

The City of Portage is on board with the plan. At the Common Council meeting on Dec. 7, they gave Greene 90 days to come up with a building plan.

Portage Mayor Mitchel Craig is cautiously optimistic, after Energizer decided to leave Wisconsin.

“Everything is up in the air until you actually see somebody put a shovel in the ground,” Mayor Craig said. “A lot of people have great ideas, but the shovel never goes in the ground so, I try to be a little more skeptical now until that actually happens.”

Mayor Craig said green energy entering the scene in Portage is good for the community’s future and employment.

“This would be a really big thing for the City of Portage from the standpoint of green energy being produced and it’ll show others that we’re interested in producing green energy here in the City of Portage,” he said.

Mayor Craig and Greene said they hope to build the $25 million plant on land at Portage Industrial Park.

Greene said they tried to purchase the Energizer plant, but the negotiation fell through.

He plans to build a daycare center for employees at the the new facility.

Greene and Mayor Craig will hold a press conference at 2 p.m. on Jan. 9, 2024, in Portage, where they plan to share more information about the project.

Greene said he’s focusing on Portage now, but will consider building another plant in Fennimore, where Energizer is also phasing out another manufacturing plant.

