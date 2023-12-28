Madison Children’s Museum hosts basket crafting to celebrate Kwanzaa

On the second day of Kwanzaa, the Madison Children’s Museum hosted a basket making class Wednesday to honor the holiday.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Kwanzaa spans seven days, with unique principles taught each day. Tuesday’s focus was on unity, while Wednesday’s focus was on self-determination.

“Kwanzaa is a really important holiday because it does celebrate our African heritage, Black American culture, it celebrates family and it celebrates community and all of those are really important,” said Museum Director of Community Partnerships Charlotte Cummins.

Other principles that will follow are collective work and responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity and faith.

