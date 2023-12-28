Madison hospitals release their lists of the top baby names of the year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison and UnityPoint Health-Meriter have shared their lists of the top baby names in 2023.

Names such as Henry, Theodore, Charlotte, and Ava, have reappeared and found their way onto the lists.

Hudson and Ava were the most popular names at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison, while Theodore and Emma took the top spots at UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

The top baby names at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison were:

Hudson

Jack

Ava

Avery

Henry

Charles

Charlotte

Elizabeth

Leo

Logan

Nora

Theodore

Meanwhile. the most popular names at UnityPoint Health-Meriter were:

Theodore

Henry/Henri

Oliver

Emma

Elainor/Elanor/Eleanor

Evelynn/Evelyn

Charlotte/Charolette

Owen

Jack

Ava/Avaeah/Avah

Ben/Benjamin

Nora/Norah

Ezra/Ezrah

Violet

Hazal/Hazel

Through Nov. 30, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison was able to welcome about 2,000 babies. The birth center at UnityPoint Health-Meriter delivered nearly 5,000 babies in 2023.

