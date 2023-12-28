Madison hospitals release their lists of the top baby names of the year

SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital and UnityPoint Health - Meriter release their lists of the top baby names of the year.
By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison and UnityPoint Health-Meriter have shared their lists of the top baby names in 2023.

Names such as Henry, Theodore, Charlotte, and Ava, have reappeared and found their way onto the lists.

Hudson and Ava were the most popular names at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison, while Theodore and Emma took the top spots at UnityPoint Health-Meriter.

The top baby names at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison were:

  • Hudson
  • Jack
  • Ava
  • Avery
  • Henry
  • Charles
  • Charlotte
  • Elizabeth
  • Leo
  • Logan
  • Nora
  • Theodore

Meanwhile. the most popular names at UnityPoint Health-Meriter were:

  • Theodore
  • Henry/Henri
  • Oliver
  • Emma
  • Elainor/Elanor/Eleanor
  • Evelynn/Evelyn
  • Charlotte/Charolette
  • Owen
  • Jack
  • Ava/Avaeah/Avah
  • Ben/Benjamin
  • Nora/Norah
  • Ezra/Ezrah
  • Violet
  • Hazal/Hazel

Through Nov. 30, SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Madison was able to welcome about 2,000 babies. The birth center at UnityPoint Health-Meriter delivered nearly 5,000 babies in 2023.

