Madison plows focusing on salt routes, citywide plow not likely

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The Madison Streets Division is cautioning drivers that Thursday’s winter weather is another example of wet snow falling on warm pavement, which it describes as a recipe for “a kind of slippery, greasy surface as fresh snow falls on top of melting snow.”

The agency asks everyone hitting the road through the day to be careful and to stay alert.

The Streets Division’s plow drivers hit the road early in the day, its statement explained. Thirty-two plows are winding through the city’s nearly 800 miles of salt routes to keep them clear. The agency said they will remain on the roads as long as needed. Staying on the salt routes, the plow drivers are focusing on clearing roads used by Madison Metro buses, as well as those near emergency services, like hospitals and fire stations.

The early Thursday afternoon update gave no indication the plow effort would extend much beyond those routes, as more than three inches would need to fall to spur a citywide plow. The Streets Division expects the melting snow will prevent that much from accumulating.

