Rain and Snow Likely Today

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - We have rain and snow in the forecast during the day today. We’ll start things off with snow during the morning hours. Accumulation will come in around a half an inch, to an inch in most locations. There will be melting on pavement so at times slushy accumulation may slow down your morning commute.

By afternoon, rain will be mixing in and we will get melting of some of the accumulation. Snow will taper off overnight and come to an end early tomorrow morning. This is all due to a wave of low pressure that’s going to be moving out of the region by tomorrow. High pressure will then take over bringing lots of sunshine in for Friday and Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to be topping off in the upper 30s and lower 40s right on into the upcoming weekend. Cooler air will begin to fill in for the first part of the new year with high temperatures anticipated in the lower 30s.

