Snow & Wintry Mix Continues Tonight

Wet roads and slush could slow travel
And more nice weather for the start of the new one
And more nice weather for the start of the new one(WMTV)
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 3:38 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Precipitation ends after midnight
  • Sun returns Friday
  • Flurries this weekend
Download the First Alert Weather app
iPhone/iPad
Android

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a messy commute this morning as snow fell faster than it was melting on our roads.  By early afternoon temperatures were back above freezing and most of the residual snow was just on grassy areas, and some neighborhoods, with most of major road and interstate slush melting and leaving roads wet.

We are not yet done with our precipitation just yet.  More moisture is still moving in from the northeast, but in terms of the type and intensity, we’re mostly looking at a light wintry/rainy mix for most of us through this evening. Areas north and northwest of Dane County could see light snow develop again as their evening temperatures will be near or just below freezing tonight.

Click Here for Interactive Radar

What’s Coming Up...

After midnight, most of the precipitation will be out of here.  Starting Friday morning we’ll be seeing decreasing clouds, and sunnier conditions by the afternoon.  We’re looking at highs near 40s.

Our last weekend of the year is looking good with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the mid to lower 30s.  We could see a few flurries late Saturday night, but a dusting of snow is likely the most we’ll see.

Looking Ahead...

For your New Years Eve celebrations we are looking dry with midnight temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.  And then as we start 2024, sun will be back with temperatures in the 30s.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after a stop on third down during...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander suspended after coin toss incident

Latest News

Forecast snow totals are ranging from around a half inch to as much as three inches in some...
A snowy morning will likely include rain by evening
Sunshine Returns Tomorrow
Rain likely to add to a snowy morning
Snow will taper off overnight and come to an end early tomorrow morning.
Rain and Snow Likely Today
Scattered, wet snow likely Thursday morning.
Snow to impact Thursday morning commute