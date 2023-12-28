Snow & Wintry Mix Continues Tonight

Precipitation ends after midnight

Sun returns Friday

Flurries this weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It was a messy commute this morning as snow fell faster than it was melting on our roads. By early afternoon temperatures were back above freezing and most of the residual snow was just on grassy areas, and some neighborhoods, with most of major road and interstate slush melting and leaving roads wet.

We are not yet done with our precipitation just yet. More moisture is still moving in from the northeast, but in terms of the type and intensity, we’re mostly looking at a light wintry/rainy mix for most of us through this evening. Areas north and northwest of Dane County could see light snow develop again as their evening temperatures will be near or just below freezing tonight.

What’s Coming Up...

After midnight, most of the precipitation will be out of here. Starting Friday morning we’ll be seeing decreasing clouds, and sunnier conditions by the afternoon. We’re looking at highs near 40s.

Our last weekend of the year is looking good with a mix of clouds and sun and temperatures in the mid to lower 30s. We could see a few flurries late Saturday night, but a dusting of snow is likely the most we’ll see.

Looking Ahead...

For your New Years Eve celebrations we are looking dry with midnight temperatures in the mid to upper 20s. And then as we start 2024, sun will be back with temperatures in the 30s.

