Sprinkler system prevents fire from spreading in Madison apartment, no residents displaced

By Alyssa Rodriguez
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A sprinkler system helped contain a fire in a four-story apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, the Madison Fire Department reported.

Dispatchers got a call around 3 p.m. from an alarm monitoring company showing water flow from a sprinkler system located on the 6800 block of Milwaukee St.

Soon after the system had activated alarms and strobes, one resident reported to 911 the smell of smoke coming from the first floor.

Within four minutes, City of Madison firefighters arrived on scene and detected the smoke coming from the first floor hallway. Upon entering, they confirmed a sprinkler was activated. To extinguish the fire, crews used water and opened a patio door to ventilate the smoke.

Thanks to the activation of the sprinkler system, no residents in the 65-unit apartment were displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

