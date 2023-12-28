Sundance the dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium

The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins,...
The Miami Seaquarium in Florida on Wednesday announced the death of one of its dolphins, Sundance.(Miami Aquarium)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) – The Miami Seaquarium in Florida is mourning the loss of one of its dolphins.

According to a social media post, the dolphin named Sundance died Wednesday following “precursors of illness” the previous day.

Sundance had been at the aquarium for more than 30 years.

The dolphin was involved in an incident last year when he attacked a trainer during a show.

The Seaquarium said the trainer had accidentally scratched Sundance, which caused him to break away from the routine.

No details about Sundance’s death have been released.

This is not the first loss that the Seaquarium has had to endure in recent months.

The famed orca whale Lolita died there in August after living in captivity since 1970.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the first time in nearly 50 years, a Pennsylvania animal shelter doesn’t have any dogs left.
Shelter has no dogs left in their kennels for first time in nearly 50 years
The Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for two people following a traffic stop in the...
Suspects in custody after Dane Co. search, deputy injured
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Longtime Madison bakery says goodbye on Christmas Eve
Spirit Airlines is apologizing to the family of a 6-year-old boy who flew unaccompanied to...
6-year-old boy flying alone ends up on wrong plane
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) celebrates after a stop on third down during...
Packers CB Jaire Alexander suspended after coin toss incident

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington...
Jan. 6 rioter who was sentenced in secret provided information to authorities, court papers say
The firefighters posed together with their babies for the group photo during the department’s...
Fire department welcomes 15 babies in 1 year: ‘That has to be a record somewhere’
Madison plows focusing on salt routes, citywide plow not likely
Forecast snow totals are ranging from around a half inch to as much as three inches in some...
A snowy morning will likely include rain by evening