Wisconsin officials remember, reflect on legacy of U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Condolences and reflections on the legacy of former U.S. Senator Herb Kohl, who died at the age of 88 after a brief illness, poured in Wednesday night.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is remembering Kohl as a “Milwaukeean and Wisconsinite through and through” who dedicated his life to service.

“Sen. Kohl was deeply committed to community, kindness, and service to others,” Gov. Evers said. “Wisconsin’s seniors, students, teachers, and schools, and farmers and rural areas, among so many others, are better off because of his life and legacy, the impacts of which will last for generations.”

Gov. Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers expressed their condolences to Kohl’s loved ones.

“Kathy and I join the people of Wisconsin, friends and colleagues of Sen. Kohl, and the many people whose lives he impacted—both near and far—in offering our sincerest condolences to the Kohl family and the Herb Kohl Foundation in mourning the loss of this Wisconsin giant,” Gov. Evers said.

FILE -- In this March 28, 2007 file photo, Sen. Herb Kohl, D-Wis., asks questions during a committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File) (CALEB JONES | ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Former Gov. Scott Walker said Kohl contributed a great deal to the state of Wisconsin.

“His legacy will live on with the Kohl Center and the Fiserv Forum,” Walker said. “He saved the Milwaukee Bucks and then insured their success for generations to come.”

State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly described Kohl as a champion for public education. Kohl started the Kohl Educational Foundation, which has provided more than $34 million in grants and scholarships to support education in the state.

“Not only a senator, but also a successful businessman, philanthropist, sports leader, and a community stalwart, Herb was the very best friend to Wisconsin’s schools, educators, and kids,” Underly said.

Underley said Kohl supported DPI’s Teachers of the Year program and even funded the entirety of some teachers’ back-to-school wish lists.

FILE - This March 19, 2008 file photo shows Milwaukee Bucks owner Herb Kohl speaking at a news conference in Milwaukee. Kohl says he will consider adding to the team's ownership group and that it's "imperative" Milwaukee gets a new arena. Kohl said in a statement Monday, Dec. 16, 2013, that if any new partners are added, they will be committed to keeping the team in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, File) (Morry Gash | AP)

The chairmen of the state Republican Party of Wisconsin and Democratic Party of Wisconsin are also remembering Kohl.

“We mourn the passing of a Wisconsin giant with a heart of gold,” Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler said in a post on X. “Every Wisconsinite knew: he was nobody’s senator but ours.”

Republican Party Chairman Brian Schimming recounted a story that resulted in a fit of laughter during a meeting in Kohl’s office about federal tax credits.

“He was late coming in, I say ‘Apologies Senator, we’re here on money issues today.’ Herb turns to me & says dryly, ‘Brian, when you own a pro basketball team, every meeting is about money.’ We all roared laughing,” Schimming said in a post on X.

Badgers Director of Athletics Chris McIntosh said UW-Madison is forever in Kohl’s debt for the investment he has made in the university, whose basketball and hockey area bares his namesake, and the support he has provided to Wisconsin Athletics.

“It is difficult to do justice to the impact that Senator Kohl had - and will continue to have - on the lives of those he touched through his generosity, standard of exellence and care for the people not only of Wisconsin but of our country,” McIntosh said. “He spent his life making other lives better.”

Secretary of State Sarah Godlewski said Kohl “embodied public service, admirable leadership and the best of Wisconsin values.”

