Alliant Energy completes six solar panel projects across the state

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Alliant Energy says their solar capacity has tripled after they finished six solar projects throughout Wisconsin.

The company explained that the projects add a total 514 megawatts of solar energy to Alliant’s solar generation, increasing access to renewable energy for Wisconsinites.

The six sites are:

Albany Solar Project, Green Co.

Cassville Solar Project, Grant Co.

Onion River Solar Project, Sheboygan Co.

Paddock Solar Project, Rock Co.

Springfield Solar Project, Dodge Co.

Wautoma Solar Project, Waushara Co.

The Onion River project is the largest of the six, offering 150 MW of solar energy.

The panels are equipped to withstand severe weather, and they track the movement of the sun to generate as much energy as possible, Alliant explained. The sites are also being turned into spaces for native plants, supporting the local environment.

There are three more projects still being built, with completion expected in mid-2024.

Click here to download the WMTV15 News app or our WMTV15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.