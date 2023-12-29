Avoid the area: Iowa Co. officials investigating near Avoca

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid an intersection south of Avoca on Friday.

The incident is happening in the area of County Rds. N and NN.

Officials say there is currently no threat to the public, as the incident is confined to one space.

