Avoid the area: Iowa Co. officials investigating near Avoca

By Benjamin Cadigan
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to avoid an intersection south of Avoca on Friday.

The incident is happening in the area of County Rds. N and NN.

Officials say there is currently no threat to the public, as the incident is confined to one space.

