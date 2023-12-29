Car crashes into porch of Madison home

Car found crashed in front yard of home.
Car found crashed in front yard of home.(WFJ)
By Taylor Bowden
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car crashed into the porch of a Madison home Thursday night.

The Madison Police Department says this happened just after 8:30 p.m. on East Mifflin Street and North Brearly Street. They say two vehicles were involved in the incident. When first responders arrived they found one of the cars up on the yard crashed into a porch. Another car was seen damaged near the scene but Madison Police have not disclosed what role, if any, that vehicle had in this crash.

It is unclear who out of the two vehicles was injured but police say one person did have a leg injury.

Authorities are still investigating this crash, we will update this story as soon as more information is released.

