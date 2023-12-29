Vehicle crashes into Madison house

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Madison.

According to the Madison Police Department, just after 2:30 a.m. a vehicle crashed and broke through the wall of a house on the 800 block of South Park Street.

MPD says the vehicle broke through a foundational wall, and that the Madison Fire Department was on scene assessing the damage.

It is not clear if there are any injuries.

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

