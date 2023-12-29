Dane Co. foster mom speaks about rewarding experience amidst shortage

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Making monetary donations or volunteering aren’t the only ways you can give back this holiday season... Dane County Human Services is looking for loving, patient adults to foster kids in the area.

Charlette Grant began caring for her nephew six years ago.

“He went from one home, his auntie house in Milwaukee, and it was challenging for his auntie. She was pregnant, a first-time mom and he had behaviors and from there,” Grant recalled. “His mom called me immediately. A couple of hours later he was at my door.”

Grant is now a foster parent for Dane County, working with boys, many with behavioral challenges.

“It’s a part of the experience that deals with their behaviors of growing,” she said. “They don’t know how to speak it out, they don’t know how to let it out. They let it out through anger and during that time it takes time, not days, it takes time.

Out of Home Care Program Specialist for Dane County Human Servies Dawn Douglas says there is a special need for the 50 or so teens currently in their care.

“People are afraid of teens,” she said. “And I think teens, sometimes they’re in a position where they may be aging out of the system. And so, we need people to help them get into college, you know, get into job training. but people, a lot of times it’s the fear of the unknown.”

Douglas says more people are eligible to become a foster parent than one may think.

“High school teachers, we have police officers, we have medical folks, we have all different folks that do foster care with varying degrees of experience,” she said. “Lived experience really seems to hit the nail on the head though; if you’ve got lived experience, you’re gonna be able to relate to some of these kids.”

She adds family members can step in and help, which wasn’t the case when she began in the industry decades ago.

“So we honestly did not license foster homes that were relatives back then. And now we do, and those kids achieve permanence much quicker because they are with family.”

Grant, who doesn’t plan on stopping fostering kids anytime soon, says with patience and kindness, you too can serve as a companion.

“Be willing to fight, be willing to actually fight with them,” she said. “But other than that, show your purely love. You know, just let them know, ‘I’m not your parent but I’m here to help you to get there back to your parent, and we can be friends for a lifetime.’”

You can find more information on becoming a foster parent in Dane County here.

