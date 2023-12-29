DeForest Police searching for person who tried to steal from cars

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Authorities are searching for a person who was allegedly trying to steal from cars parked along a DeForest street, the police department announced Thursday.

The individual was allegedly attempting to go through vehicles around 10:25 a.m. on the 6000 block of John F. Kennedy Drive, according to a post on Facebook.

DeForest Police Department asked residents to be on the lookout for the individual, who was seen wearing all black and had white Nike shoes. He was also believed to be driving a white Jeep SUV with heavy tinted windows and without license plates.

Anyone who was a victim of a theft or has surveillance camera footage that may have caught the suspect should call the DeForest Police Department.

