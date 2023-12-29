Dog found running along Beltline reunited with his family

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A dog rescued after running along the Madison Beltline on Thursday morning was reunited with his family.

A few drivers had stopped to try to corral the dog, Thor, and get the pup to safety, the Madison Police Department stated in its report.

Callers alerted MPD to the dog around 9 a.m., saying it was running in every which way along the highway, near Gammon Road and Whitney Way.

Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation traffic cameras showed the pup around 9:30 a.m. running alongside the highway and galloping back and forth through the snow. Crews tried to push him off the exit at Gammon Road to safety, but the dog was too excited to comply.

An animal services officer with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC) eventually caught the dog and brought him to the Dane County Humane Society. DCHS’s Public Relations Coordinator Linda Bernard said it took some investigative work to find his owners.

“We look forward to being able to reunite this dog with his family soon,” Bernard said. “We’re grateful we could tend to his immediate medical needs and comfort him while he waits to return home.”

Thor’s family said they were on vacation when they got a call that their dog had gotten loose while on a walk with their neighbor.

“We were all like devastated, we were like, oh but you can’t do anything, like we’re literally on a boat in the middle of the ocean and we couldn’t do anything,” explained Thor’s family member Vihaan Venkatesh. “So we were trying to call everyone, ask around to see if anyone could help us, and I’m thankful that the community and everyone did help us. A lot of people in our neighborhood were looking around and just, a lot of support from the community.”

The family said Thor was gone for a few days before his police chase on the Beltline.

The humane society noted all four of the dog’s paw pads had ulcers and erosions, likely from running around in the cold snow, ice and salt. DCHS staff gave him some pain medication and treated his paws.

Thor is now safe and sound with his family, who are thankful their pup is home.

Traffic along the Beltline was disrupted for a while as police tried to corral the canine, which was exacerbated by the slushy road conditions.

