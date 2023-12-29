Getting a head start on your New Year’s Resolutions

New Year's Resolutions for 2024 with Barre3 Madison
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 9:33 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - With 2024 right around the corner, many people are thinking about what their New Year’s resolutions are going to be.

At Barre3 in Madison, they are ready to help you get a head start on your 2024 fitness goals.

“It’s a great time of the year right to look back at 2023 and look ahead to 2024, what your goals are, how we can help accomplish that is with our welcoming community,” Barre3 Madison owner Missy Dunn said. “We’re challenging but we’re supportive.”

Barre3 is just one of the many fitness studios, workout groups and gyms in the Madison area that is ready to help you accomplish your goals in the new year, offering discounts during the month of January to help you get started while also being wallet-friendly.

