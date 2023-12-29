Improperly disposed smoking materials leads to a bathroom fire in Madison apartment

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Improperly disposed of smoking materials were to blame for the cause of a fire Tuesday night to a two-flat apartmentment bathroom, Madison firefighters determined.

Crews arrived just before midnight to the 2800 block of Center Avenue where they heard smoke detectors ringing and saw fumes surrounding a person standing in the doorway, according to the Madison Fire Department. This prompted the lieutenant on scene to call out for a full-fledged response to the fire

Firefighters confirmed that everyone was out of the apartment and quickly put out the fire. The apartment was then examined to see if the fire had spread and if there was any carbon monoxide present to ensure residents could return safely to the building.

Two residents reported to firefighters that they had initially used two dry chemical extinguishers to put out the fire that was in first-floor bathroom, MFD’s report indicated. They preceded to open windows and doors once they thought the fire had extinguished. Their alarm company received a fire alarm signal and called them to see if they knew of the different levels the alarm was detecting.

It appeared that the fire had reignited and was burning once more, MFD said. The two residents then called 911.

No one was displaced and the fire was contained to the bathroom.

